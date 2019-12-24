|
Larry Raymond Darling, Jr., age 49, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully at his home on December 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Larry was born in Clearwater, FL on October 20, 1970 to Deborah (Agen) Darling-Head and Larry Darling, Sr. Larry made Citrus County his home in 2011 after relocating from Pinellas County. He was a talented upholsterer and owned and operated his own business, Rockin Interiors, for over 25 years.
Larry was a devoted father that adored his three sons and his grandchild. He was also a talented guitarist and musician who wrote, played, and sang his own music. Larry passed his intense love of life and music onto his sons. He liked living on the water and enjoyed fishing, boating, nature and loved watching sunsets. Larry will be remembered for his beautiful smile and for being a caring, loving person.
Those left to mourn Larry's passing and cherish his memory are his sons: United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Zachary Darling and his wife Hope of Valdosta, GA, Lars Darling and his girlfriend Jordyn of Largo, FL, Luke Darling and his girlfriend Jessica of Beverly Hills, FL; his mother, Deborah Darling-Head of Inverness, FL; father, Larry Raymond Darling, Sr. and his wife Sonya of Chassahowitzka, FL; and granddaughter, Layla Evarose Darling. He will also be missed by his best friend Holly Smith and her son Tanner, whom Larry loved, mentored and was always there for. Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Hope Darling in 1990.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019