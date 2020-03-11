Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Larry Richard Oliver Sr.


1952 - 2020
Larry Richard Oliver Sr. Obituary
Larry Richard Oliver Sr., of Homosassa, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born October 6, 1952 to Dennis and Sadie Oliver. He was their 6th child and baby of the family. He would meet his most formidable opponent, and ultimately lose the battle to Congestive Heart Failure. He had two sons; Larry and Lance who were young, when his wrestling career was starting in 1976. He would begin his illustrious career with Championship Wrestling in Tampa. In 1980, he would move to Oregon and wrestle in the Pacific Northwest until 1991, where he was beloved by fans as "Rip the Crippler Oliver". At the height of his wrestling career he would spend time in Japan and even wrestle for the WWE. He would then start driving log truck and have daughter Carlee. In 2004 he would move back to Homosassa and retire. In 2010 he would adopt his daughter Heaven Lee.
Survivors include siblings; Sarah Carvelle, Jerry Oliver and Terry Oliver. His son Larry and wife Kristen of Tampa. Son Lance and wife Sarah of Molalla, Oregon. Daughter Carlee and husband Kully of Longview, Washington and Daughter Heaven of Homosassa. Grandchildren: Alexis, Sierra, Kaitlyn, Bryce, Emily, Jessica, and Amanda. Great-Grandchildren: Bradly, Ayva, James, Everest, Barret, Cole, Jonah, Shia, and Cota. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his older brothers Arthur and Dennis.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 12:00 P.M. at the Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL. Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until time of celebration. Interment will follow at Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wilderfuneral.com for the Oliver Family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
