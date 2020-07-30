Larry Tenner, 52, of Inverness passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020.

Larry, or Lab to most, was born on September 21, 1967 in Inverness, Florida to Claude Tenner Sr. and Shirley Tenner Ivey. Larry attended Citrus County Schools while he worked for Fave Rite for 5 years; he then went on to work for Citrus County Road Maintainece for almost 20 years. A lifelong Miami Hurricanes fan, Larry loved to spend his time grilling for family and friends, listening to music, having a good time and spending time with his daughters.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving mother, Shirley Ivey; father Claude Tenner Sr. (Chidene); his daughters, Azia, Ericka and Cheryl; brothers, Claude Tenner Jr. (Lisa) and Harry Tenner (Brenda); and sisters, Rachel (Kelvin) Whaley-Nelson, Latoya Tenner and Chrissy Tenner; aunts, Everlena Hunter (New Jersey), Daisy Ballard (Arizona), Mamie Cain (Mississippi) and Geneva (Larry) Rogers (Mississippi); uncles, Willie Clark (Ocala, FL); nieces, Makia Tenner, Olivia (MJ) Hightower, Jessica, Tisa Tenner and Contessa Vickers; a special cousin (his buddy) Theresa Evans; and a host of grandnieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his little brother Chris; Uncle Buster (Mississippi); grandparents Harry and Ruth Ivey; L.S. (Gal) Jackson; Frank and Nettie Tenner. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30 am – 10:45 am at the First Assembly of God located at 4201 S. Pleasant Grove Road in Inverness. Homegoing services will begin at 11 am. Social distancing will be kept and masks will be required to attend the services. Arrangements are under the care of Rocker Cusack Mortuary of Leesburg, Florida.

