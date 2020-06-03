On May 26, 2020, Laura Lee Harman, 56, went to be with her Lord. She passed away at home in Ft. Pierce, FL.
Born March 7, 1964 in Gainesville, Florida, Laura was the daughter of Frederick and Shirley Harman. She was an eccentrically, loving, and compassionate woman. Her selfless nature showered us with love and appreciation. She was always there for her children and family, and she valued the company of the family above everything. She appreciated the beauty in animals, nature, and the artistic craft found in antiquities. She had a natural talent with children and animals, all who knew her will miss her forever, for she gave a part of herself to all who were in her life.
Laura is survived by her parents Frederick and Shirley Harman; sisters, Joanne Balmer, Linda Bennett, Debra Cowan (John Bates III); children, Danielle Goldenberg and Chad Hodges; and grandchildren, Christopher and Blake Goldenberg.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Laura Harman.
A private ceremony will be held in Inverness, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, at whose website remembrances can be left online. www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.