Mom you are amazing woman. Your heart was filled with unconditional love for your family! You made everything in life so special! No matter what it was you made it right. You showed us the true meaning of love and it will live within us forever. We love you and miss you so dearly. May God love you unconditionally and that you're free, happy and healthy there in heaven. Love you always and forever xoxo

Danielle Goldenberg

Daughter