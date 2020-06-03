Laura L. Harman
1964 - 2020
"Some people only walk this earth for a short time, and yet leave a remarkable impression on you that lasts forever in your heart." Laura Lee Harman left this world early to be with God.
Laura was an eccentrically, loving, and compassionate woman. Her selfless nature showered us with love and appreciation. She was always there for her children and family, and she valued the company of the family above everything. She appreciated the beauty in animals, nature, and the artistic craft found in antiquities. She had a natural talent with children and animals, all who knew her will miss her forever, for she gave a part of herself to all who were in her life.
Survived by: (parents) Frederick & Shirley Harman, (sisters) Joanne Bulmer, Linda Bennett, Debra Cowan, (Husband) John Bates III, (Children) Danielle Goldenberg and Chad Hodges, (Grandchildren) Christopher & Blake Goldenberg.
Funeral arrangements for a private ceremony will be held in Inverness, Florida. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Mom you are amazing woman. Your heart was filled with unconditional love for your family! You made everything in life so special! No matter what it was you made it right. You showed us the true meaning of love and it will live within us forever. We love you and miss you so dearly. May God love you unconditionally and that you're free, happy and healthy there in heaven. Love you always and forever xoxo
Danielle Goldenberg
Daughter
June 3, 2020
To my beautiful baby sister. I will surely miss you and your wonderful sense of humor. I know that you are in heaven watching over all of us. You were a exceptional mother, grandmother and your family felt your love and always came first. All my love.
Linda Bennett
Sister
