"Some people only walk this earth for a short time, and yet leave a remarkable impression on you that lasts forever in your heart." Laura Lee Harman left this world early to be with God.
Laura was an eccentrically, loving, and compassionate woman. Her selfless nature showered us with love and appreciation. She was always there for her children and family, and she valued the company of the family above everything. She appreciated the beauty in animals, nature, and the artistic craft found in antiquities. She had a natural talent with children and animals, all who knew her will miss her forever, for she gave a part of herself to all who were in her life.
Survived by: (parents) Frederick & Shirley Harman, (sisters) Joanne Bulmer, Linda Bennett, Debra Cowan, (Husband) John Bates III, (Children) Danielle Goldenberg and Chad Hodges, (Grandchildren) Christopher & Blake Goldenberg.
Funeral arrangements for a private ceremony will be held in Inverness, Florida. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.