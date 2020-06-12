Dr. Laurence Cummins
1938 - 2020
Dr. Laurence M. Cummins, 82, of Hernando, FL passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1938 in Durango, CO.
Laurence worked as a biochemist for Abbott Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company where he did drug analysis for vaccines and invented Selsun Blue. Later, he started his own company, Analytical Instrument Specialties. He was an avid golfer and traveler. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL. Laurence served as past president of the Citrus Hills Men's League. He coached Little League baseball, football and basketball for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary
Cummins. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of
64 years, Judith
Cummins; four children, Steven Cummins and his wife Carrie, Tom
Cummins and his wife Kathy, Mary Kaye Murk and her husband Tim, and Kevin Cummins; nine grandchildren
and three great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. A Viewing will follow the service until 1:00 PM. heinzfh.com

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
