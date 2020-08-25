Laurence R Thomson, 79, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home from complications of dementia.
Larry was born in Gardiner, ME on April 22, 1941. He was a Veteran of the US Navy Submarine Force. He retired from EMC in Hopkinton, MA as Vice President of Product Marketing in August 1999.
Preceded in death by his parents, James L Thomson and Isabelle Smith, Gardiner, ME. Sisters Linda Carver, Richmond, ME and Donna Lawrence, Gardiner, ME.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pauline Thomson; daughters, Carol Thomson of Hernando, FL, Deborah Filer (David) of Hopedale, MA; son, David Thomson (Jennifer) of Crystal River, FL; granddaughters, Jessica, Lauren and Sarah Thomson of Crystal River, FL; grandsons, Derek Filer of Gainesville, FL, and Jordan Filer of Lexington Park, MD; brother, Richard Smith of Jefferson, ME; nieces, nephew, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Larry enjoyed many hobbies, boating, collecting and restoring antique cars, motorcycle riding and target shooting. He loved vacationing and cruising with family and friends throughout his life.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A private funeral mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church and will be live streamed on the funeral home face book page www.facebook.com/brownfuneralhomeandcrematory.
Larry will be laid to rest at Augusta, ME at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in honor of Larry's memory to the Alzheimer's Family Organization.