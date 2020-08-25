1/1
Laurence R. Thomson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurence R Thomson, 79, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home from complications of dementia.
Larry was born in Gardiner, ME on April 22, 1941. He was a Veteran of the US Navy Submarine Force. He retired from EMC in Hopkinton, MA as Vice President of Product Marketing in August 1999.
Preceded in death by his parents, James L Thomson and Isabelle Smith, Gardiner, ME. Sisters Linda Carver, Richmond, ME and Donna Lawrence, Gardiner, ME.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pauline Thomson; daughters, Carol Thomson of Hernando, FL, Deborah Filer (David) of Hopedale, MA; son, David Thomson (Jennifer) of Crystal River, FL; granddaughters, Jessica, Lauren and Sarah Thomson of Crystal River, FL; grandsons, Derek Filer of Gainesville, FL, and Jordan Filer of Lexington Park, MD; brother, Richard Smith of Jefferson, ME; nieces, nephew, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Larry enjoyed many hobbies, boating, collecting and restoring antique cars, motorcycle riding and target shooting. He loved vacationing and cruising with family and friends throughout his life.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A private funeral mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church and will be live streamed on the funeral home face book page www.facebook.com/brownfuneralhomeandcrematory.
Larry will be laid to rest at Augusta, ME at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in honor of Larry's memory to the Alzheimer's Family Organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved