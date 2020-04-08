|
|
Laurie Kansky, 67, of Hernando, FL, passed away on April 6, 2020 at home in Hernando. She was born January 15, 1953 in Schenectady, NY, daughter of the late Andrew and Jadwiga Kozak.
Laurie was a well-known local artist. She was a member of the Citrus Watercolor Society and the Florida Watercolor Society. She won numerous awards for her watercolor paintings and even sold some internationally. Her work is available at the Franklin Anderson Gallery in Crystal River.
While living in New York, she taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for 10 years at Our Montessori School in Yorktown as well as 4th grade public school in Poughkeepsie.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Dick Kansky; two sons, Christopher Kansky and Kevin Kansky and his wife Trish; two brothers, Michael Kozak and his wife Anna, and Andrew Kozak and his wife Diane; and four grandchildren, Tatianna, Maya, Jenna, and Natalya.
A private family service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL. A walk through viewing will be held at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020