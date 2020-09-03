Lawrence Eastman, 89 of Crystal River, FL passed away Monday August 31, 2020 at his home. He was born February 15, 1931 in Ft. Wayne, IN and came here 45 years ago from LaPorte, IN. Mr. Eastman Was a US Navy Veteran and was a High School Science Teacher. He had taught at LaPorte High School in Indiana and Citrus High School in Florida. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Coralee Hoffman and second wife Delores Eastman. He is survived by his wife Sandra Eastman, three daughters Laura Wienants of Carrabelle, FL, Mary Hummel of Travelers Rest, SC and Holly Allen of Tampa, FL, grandchildren Rachel Jahn, Emily Davis (William), Ethan and Ellen Hummel, Paige and Christian Allen, and 3 great grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at a later date in the Florida National Cemetery. Private cremation is under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.
