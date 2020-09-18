On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Lawrence Emanuel Smith 63, surrendered to the call of our Heavenly Father and took his flight to Join his loved ones in eternal rest and peace. Flowers May be received at The J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. On Friday September 18, 2020 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Visitation Friday September 18th from 9 am to 5 pm at The J.T.Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held at The Ind. House Of God Church Of The Living God Crystal River Florida, 557 North East Second Avenue Crystal River Fl. On Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Leonard T. Smith Eulogist.

All Arrangements are Entrusted to The J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store