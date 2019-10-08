|
Lawrence L. Leistinger, age 87, of Crystal River, FL, passed away October 2, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers. Lawrence was born on February 3, 1932 in St. Petersburg, FL to Louis and Lauriana (Sansoucie) Leistinger. Known to his family and friends as Larry, he and his wife, Bette, moved to Citrus County in 2004 coming from Exeter, NH and Gloucester, MA. He was a retired teacher, a former member of the Lions Club, and a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Lee Leistinger in 2012.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Leistinger of Marlborough, MA, grandchildren Kimberly Litchfield (John) of MA, Lindsey Leistinger of MA, Nicole Peters (Jonah) of MA and Griffin Leistinger of MA, brother, Lynn Leistinger and his wife Donna of Redding, CA, and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous friends from New England to Florida.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or to the Humanitarians of Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019