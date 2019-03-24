Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence W. "Larry" May. View Sign

Lawrence (Larry) Walter May, Age 71, Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto on March 16.

He was born in Chicago on July 25, 1947 to the late Walter and Josephine (Sroka) May and resided in the Chicago area until retiring to be near family in Beverly Hills in 2010.

Larry was a proud, combat tested United States Marine, participating in the Battle of Hue during the Tet Offensive, earning a

A lover of life and people, everyone who knew Larry loved him. He was a life long sports fan and especially loved the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox. Larry loved to RV on campus at The University of Florida, take in the live music at The Bo Diddley amphitheater on Friday night, then cheer on The Gators football team on Saturday. Larry loved going to music festivals and playing golf with his buddies at Seven Rivers Golf Club, followed by lunch or maybe a cold one at The

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Jenny (Burck) Gufford and her husband Mike, Inverness, one grandson Zachary, St. Pete, sisters Marjorie Gufford, Crystal River, Marylin (March) Driscoll, Glastonbury, CT, 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 4 from 4-7:00 p.m.at the home of Mike and Jenny Gufford, 915 N New London Terrace in Inverness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto. Larry will be cremated and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

