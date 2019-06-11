Lawton Dewerth "Coach" Roland, 69, of Dunnellon passed away peacefully at his home on June 4, 2019. He was born in Dunnellon to James "Monk" and Ruby Roland on July 11, 1949. Lawton graduated from Dunnellon High School in 1967, University of West Florida with a degree in 1976, and served in the U.S. Army. Coach Roland was dedicated to youth and sports, working for the Citrus County School Board for 35 years. He was a teacher, a coach, and mentor, opening his heart and his home to hundreds of kids in his life and career. He was an avid golfer and could always be found at every sporting event that his kids were participating.
Lawton is survived by his wife, Amy Love Roland of Dunnellon; his children Jennifer Quire of Gainesville, GA, Randy Roland of Perry, GA, Alison Ellis of Lanexa, VA, Amy Arendt of Hendersonville, NC and Alicia Berenato of Ft Lauderdale, FL; brother Jimmy Roland (Susan) of Dunnellon, FL; sister Marilyn Millar (Fred) of Fletcher, NC; and 8 grandchildren.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 11, 2019