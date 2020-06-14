Lee F. Cable
1947 - 2020
Lee F. Cable of Lecanto, FL passed away while under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice on June 7, 2020 at the age of 73. Lee was born in Malden, MA on April 9, 1947 to the late Leo and Florence (Ferris) Dugas. She was a bookkeeper for several firms in the New Hampshire including McGill Development Corporation, where she met her husband Ray. After moving to Florida in 1989, she worked as an accountant for Peter Johnston, CPA. Her life always revolved around her church, her family and her work. Lee was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church and was active in Central Florida Cursillo. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing.
Lee is survived by her daughter, Mindy Lewis and her husband Ray of Summerfield, FL; stepsons: Robert Cable of Hernando, FL, David Cable of Tampa, FL,; brother: William Dugas and his wife Susan of Sanbornton, NH; daughters in law: Debbie Huber of Zephyrhills, FL, Christa Cable of Artesia, NM; grandchildren: Shaun Cable, Kaitlyn Cable, Torin Cable, Taylor Lewis and Kendall Lewis. Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ray H. Cable and her son, Aaron Cable.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopalian Church in Lecanto, FL at a later date. Cremation with care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
