Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Lee Stiles


1933 - 2019
Lee Stiles Obituary
Lee F. Stiles, age 85, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away July 26, 2019 at his home in Crystal River, FL.
Lee was born on December 26, 1933 in Waukesha, WI to Walter and Ruth (Nehs) Stiles. He moved to Citrus County in 2002 from Lombard, IL. Lee was a Regional Credit Office Manager for Ryerson Steel and retired after 25 years. Lee was a member of the Ryerson Teaching Program, he was Treasurer of the Public Television in Spokane, WA, on the Girl Scout Council in Spokane, WA, worked with the United Way in Spokane, WA and was on the Church Council in Spokane, WA. He was a member of the National Association of Credit Management, a volunteer at the Family Resource Center in Hernando, FL and a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, FL. Lee and his wife Mary were avid campers and RVers.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Dave.
Survived by his wife, Mary Stiles; two daughters, Marilee Sobiecki and Wendy Stiles.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
