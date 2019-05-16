Minister Lela Henry Cobb

Service Information
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Church Without Walls
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Church Without Walls
300 s. Kensington Ave.
Lecanto, FL
Obituary
Minister Lela Henry Cobb, 73 of Inverness, Florida passed away on May 7, 2019.
She is survived by, One Daughter: Damita Henry.
two Granddaughters and one Grandson.
Minister Cobb Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, 11am at New Church Without Walls, 300 s. Kensington Ave. Lecanto, Florida, Interment will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery.
The wake service will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at New Church Without Walls from 5pm-6pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 16, 2019
