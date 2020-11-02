The Service or Remembrance, with military honors, for Mr. Lenny Spano, 41, of Ocala, FL who died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving two tours in Iraq and serving in the National Guard. Friends are invited to join the family at Noon on Thursday at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory to join the procession to the cemetery.

