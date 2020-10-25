1/1
Lenora Susan Jeffes
1943 - 2020
Lenora Susan Jeffes, 77, of Homosassa, FL passed away on October 20, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Susan was born in Flint, Michigan on July 28, 1943. A graduate of Michigan State University and long-time music and choral educator in both Michigan and Florida, she was an accomplished harpist and furnished private instruction in harp and piano for many years. A talented seamstress, tailoring and pattern-making were much-loved hobbies.
In 1966, Susan married her beloved husband, David, and started a family in Flint. In 1984 they moved to Citrus County to start a business. Susan was named the 1994-95 Teacher of the Year at Lecanto Middle School, and in 2005 she was honored as one of Citrus County's Most Admired Businesswomen in the Arts. Susan was a follower of Jesus and member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Inverness, FL.
Along with her parents, Lenora is preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Black and Georginia Peterman. Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, David; her son, Ryan Jeffes and his wife, Jennifer of Hernando, FL; her two beloved sisters, Willodean "Billie" Reed of Lake Jackson, Texas and Sharon Hastings of Naples, FL; her adored grandchildren, Madeline, Jane, and Eleanor Jeffes; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends welcomed to attend visitation with the family on Monday, October 26th, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Inverness, FL. Her funeral will be held at the church on Tuesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ryan Jeffes officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
