Leonard Norman Adams - November 21, 1935 – October 4, 2019
Leonard Norman Adams, age 83, of Istachatta, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 04, 2019, from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Louise Adams, his five children, James, Richard, Tammy, Jaret, and Bart, his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his brother, Fred Adams.
Norman Adams was born in Pearson, Georgia, in late 1935, to James Cordie and Ira Pollock Adams. Mr. Norman Adams served our Country as a U.S. Marine in the 101st Airborne Infantry and was known to many as "The Legend" – stemming from his superb fishing skills and talents. Mr. Adams was the founder and owner of L.N. Adams Homebuilders, Inc., located in Bushnell, Florida. Serving as a mentor, guide, and friend to many, Mr. Norman Adams was indeed a pillar in our local communities. He enjoyed life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by all those who loved, respected, and admired him.
Funeral services will be held at Hooper Funeral Home in Inverness, Florida, on Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at 11 AM. Viewing for friends and family will be held between the hours of 10 AM and 11 AM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019