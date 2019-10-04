Guest Book View Sign Service Information T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services 1479 S Martin Luther King Jr Clearwater , FL 33756 (727)-330-7661 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM George Washington Carver Community Center Crystal River , FL View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Eastlake Cathedral C.O.G.I.C. New Port Richey , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LIFE REFLECTIONS OF LEONARD JR. FISHER, JR.

FEBRUARY 9, 1956-SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."

Leonard Jr. Fisher, Jr., an Elder in the Cathedral of Faith in Action Ministries, Inc., of Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Advent Health of Pinellas County in Tarpon Springs. He was 63, and lived in Homosassa, Florida for the past 35 years.

The son of the late Leonard Fisher, Sr. and Fenola Fisher Richardson, Leonard was born in Luxora, Arkansas on February 9, 1956. Along with his parents, and sisters, Jeanette and Dorothy the family moved to Ft. Myers, Florida and Clearwater, Florida, before making Tarpon Springs their home. The family grew, with the addition of Jackie, Marilyn, Fenton and Eddie. Leonard attended Union Academy, Tarpon Junior High and Tarpon Springs High School.

Leonard married his sweetheart, Sonya Burch in 1976, they were blessed with 3 beautiful children, Teakeyla NahTarsha, Leonard III and Knekeysha Shiwonna.

In 1980, revival broke out at the old Mt. Moriah A.M.E Church, in Tarpon Springs, Reverend Andrew Gamble and Mother Ruby Archie preached God's word under the anointing and many were saved. It was there, Leonard accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized and filled with the gift of the Holy Spirit. He loved the Lord with his whole heart and exemplified the love of God to all those he encountered.

On his christian journey he served under great leaders such as, Elder Wright (Oakhill Church of God in Christ, Tarpon Springs), Dr. Jerry Bailey Sr. (Bailey Temple Church of God in Christ, Crystal River), Pastor Steve & Clovis Sawyers (Victory Overcoming Faith Ministries, Beverly Hills), Bishop Leonard T.

Leonard worked for the City of Tarpon Springs, Metal Industries, and Duke Energy, Crystal River Plant (formally Florida Power), retiring after 38 years as a Crew Chief. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 33.

Leonard loved the outdoors, especially fishing, trapping and training dogs; which brought him much joy. He was an avid chess player, football and basketball fan and loved the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

Leonard was a simple man, a man of integrity, a man of faith, a man of his word, and a man that loved the Lord and his family. Leonard was a true man of God.

Leonard leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of

42 years, Pastor Sonya A. Fisher of Homosassa; Children, Teakeyla Fisher and Leonard Fisher III (Sindy) of Homosassa and Knekeysha Graham (Contrell, Sr.) of Gainesville; Mother, Fenola Richardson of Hernando; Sisters, Jeanette Aaron (John) of Tarpon Springs, Dorothy Gainer (Minister Daniel) of Homosassa and Marilyn Fisher of Hernando; Brothers, Jackie Fisher and Eddie Fisher of Tarpon Springs and Fenton Fisher (Cassandra) of Seffner; Aunt, Cora Middleton of Beaufort, SC; Sisters-in-law, Sherry Dorsett (Rev. Charles) of Forest Hill, TX, Beverly Kindall-Smith of Norristown, PA, Cecilia Mathis and Maggie Miles (Andrezj) of Tarpon Springs and Claudette McLarty (Headley) of Pembroke Pines; Brothers-in-law, Nelson Walkins (Gwen) of Clearwater, Herman Burch (Desiree) of Hudson, Gary Burch (Tammie) and Richard Robinson of New Port Richey and Leroy Burch of Chesapeake, VA; Grandchildren, Petty Officer Second Class, Carl Parker, Jr. (Petty Officer Second Class, Tierney Parker) of Norfolk, VA, Marquis Culanding, Jasmine Fisher, Malik Fisher, Lavontae Fisher, C'Nya Howard and Kionna Fisher all of Homosassa, Chaz Neal of Tallahassee, Cyle Brown of Ocala and Saniya Graham, Contrell Graham, Jr. and Ca'Rell Graham all of Gainesville; Great Granddaughter, Arya Parker of Norfolk, VA; Special Cousins, Oscar Ware and Murray Ross; Devoted Friends, Daniel Gainer, Demetri Dampier and #1 & #2 Coal Yard Workers at Duke Energy, Crystal River Plant; Man's Best Friend … his dog Tiger and a host of Godchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and sorrowing friends.

Leonard was preceded in death by his Father, Leonard Fisher Sr., Nephews, Shawn Aaron and Cornelius Chambless, Mother-in-law, Rhoda Sawyers (Cleveland) and Father-in-law, Rudolph Burch.

Sleep in Peace Leonard, Knot, Poppa Jr., Jr., Jr. with the good hair, Elder Fisher …. until we me again!

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the George Washington Carver Community Center at 95 Three Sisters Spring Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429.

