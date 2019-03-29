Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leonard Lee Jones, 81, returned to his heavenly home on March 27, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Lee, as all knew him, was born to the late Gazelle "Gay" Grimes in Ada, Oklahoma, on February 19, 1938. He was raised in a Christian home by his grandparents, John and Mabel Brooks, a Methodist minister and homemaker, respectively. Lee attended McCloud High School until his entry into the US Army in 1955. While stationed with the 3rd Missile Batallion, 65th Artillery, in Cleveland, Ohio, Lee met his future spouse, Celina Kinney. They were married in Mentor, Ohio, in June of 1959. This union would produce a wonderful, loving family.

After his separation from the US Army, Lee found employment with Flexbon Paints in Fort Myers, Florida, from which he retired in 1979. Upon retirement, Lee and his family moved to Inverness. However, true to his nature, Lee was not able to retire quietly. In 1980, Lee started Florisun Paints where he manufactured and sold paint and paint products with four stores in Inverness, Crystal River, Brooksville, and Ocala.

Lee was a missionary at heart. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. Lee spent much of his later life helping churches across the country in various ways, whether it was to support them with his attendance, his finances, or his labor. Along with his son and sons-in-law, Lee painted many of the churches built in Citrus County over the last 20 years. Lee served 2 terms as a member of the Citrus County Zoning Board. He was a founding board member and elder at Joy and Praise Fellowship in Beverly Hills, Florida.

Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Celina; three daughters, Celeste Blake of Fort Myers, Florida, Lenora Nelson and Cara Meeks of Inverness; one son, Leonard Lee "Tad" Jones, Jr. of Inverness; His grandchildren, Ryan Blake, Rachael Rosenberger, Kayla Carroll, Chase Blake, Cierra Howard, Kelsey Forbus, Abigail Nelson, David Meeks, Nathan Meeks, Katie Brunk, Ricky Nelson, Levi Nelson, and Pollyanna Nelson. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Lee is preceded in death by his mother, Gazelle Grimes, and his granddaughter, Olivia Nelson.

Cremation arrangements have been made through McGan Cremation Services in Inverness. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations and gifts be made to the Building Fund at Harvest Church in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Funeral Home McGan Cremation Service LLC Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019

