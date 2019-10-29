|
|
Mr. Leonide "Leo" Jean, age 87 of Lecanto, Florida, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born August 7, 1932 in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, son of Elisee and Albertine (Salois) Jean. Leo worked as a Residential Manager for Pizzagali Construction Company and moved to Lecanto, from Burlington, VT in 2012. He was was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jean was preceded in death by his beloved wife Fernande "Fern" Jean and son, Robert Jean. He is survived by 3 daughters, Lucie (Paul) Jean of Lecanto, FL, Diane (Malcolm) Russell of Hillsboro, NH, and Theresa Jean of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services for Leo will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Canada. The family will like to express their gratitude to the Staff of Brentwood for the wonderful care that was given to Leo and his wife Fern. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019