Lester W. Miller Obituary
Lester W. Miller, 97, of Homosassa, FL passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice at the Sturgil Care Center in Brooksville, FL.
He was born in Detroit, MI and lived in Marine City, MI for several years, serving as Mayor and City Commissioner. He was of the Lutheran faith and served on the local Church Boards. He was a World War II US Army Veteran serving in the Tank Corps in Europe and an Electrician by trade.
In addition to his parents, the late Albert and Elizabeth Miller, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Donna Marie Baker Miller, sisters, Angeline Van Collie, Vera Lowe and Corrine Page and a brother Albert Miller, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane F. Evans and husband Gary of Homosassa, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church located at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, FL 34461 with Pastor Stephen Lane presiding. Visitation with family will be from 10:30 AM until service time. Guests are invited to a luncheon following the service at the church.
Private interment with full military honors will be on Friday February 22nd at the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Chapters Health HPH Hospice 12107 Majestic Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 or Faith Lutheran Church 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, FL 34461. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
