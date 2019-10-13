Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Beverly Hills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Letty Monforte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letty A. Monforte


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Letty A. Monforte Obituary
Letty A. Monforte, age 83, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away October 10, 2019 under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Letty was born in the Philippines on February 3, 1936, one of ten children, to the late Alfredo and Cecelia (Mann) Amaranto and came to this area in 1996 from Hicksville, Long Island, NY. Letty was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. Letty was a devoted loving, caring, strong, sensitive, and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Alejandro "Alex" Monforte; 3 daughters: Mellissa "Kira" Kavall, Beverly Hills, Alyssa Monforte-Lindner, Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Treena Catalfamo, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; two brothers, Alfredo Amaranto, Jr., Vancouver, BC, Lester Amaranto, British Columbia; six sisters: Leila Trinidad, Alma DeLeon, Gail Tarampi, and Ann Campbell, all of Canada; Mely Masil and Armi, both of the Philippines; and her granddaughter, Alexia Toni Catalfamo. She was preceded in death by a brother, Antonio.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL on Monday October 14th at 10:00 AM with Fr. Erwin Belgica, Celebrant. Committal services will be at a later date. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Letty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now