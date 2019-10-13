|
Letty A. Monforte, age 83, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away October 10, 2019 under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Letty was born in the Philippines on February 3, 1936, one of ten children, to the late Alfredo and Cecelia (Mann) Amaranto and came to this area in 1996 from Hicksville, Long Island, NY. Letty was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. Letty was a devoted loving, caring, strong, sensitive, and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Alejandro "Alex" Monforte; 3 daughters: Mellissa "Kira" Kavall, Beverly Hills, Alyssa Monforte-Lindner, Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Treena Catalfamo, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; two brothers, Alfredo Amaranto, Jr., Vancouver, BC, Lester Amaranto, British Columbia; six sisters: Leila Trinidad, Alma DeLeon, Gail Tarampi, and Ann Campbell, all of Canada; Mely Masil and Armi, both of the Philippines; and her granddaughter, Alexia Toni Catalfamo. She was preceded in death by a brother, Antonio.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL on Monday October 14th at 10:00 AM with Fr. Erwin Belgica, Celebrant. Committal services will be at a later date. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory is assisting the family.
