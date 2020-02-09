|
|
Lila L. (Hays) Waesche of Lecanto, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice on February 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Lila was born in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 1947 to the late James and Temple (Weaver) Hays. On December 31, 1971, she married Glen M. Waesche with whom she shared 48 years of loving marriage. A resident of Florida for over 15 years, Lila was a member of the Beverly Hills Senior Centers crafting group.
She was a talented crafter and especially skilled in crochet. Lila entered many of her crocheted works in the Citrus County Fair and had her work featured by Annie's Attic after winning 3rd place in a competition.
In addition to her loving husband Glen, those left to mourn Lila's passing include her daughters: Lorine Elizabeth Davenport and Sabrina Marie Strickler, both of Ellicott City, MD, and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Kevin Ballard of Calvary Chapel. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020