|
|
Lillian Cornelia Kelly, 90, of Crystal River, FL passed away February 10, 2020 under the loving care of Vitas Hospice and her family.
She was born on September 6, 1929 in Staten Island, NY to Mr. & Mrs. Gerrit Leonard. Lillian was a Dutch Reformed Lutheran and throughout her life she was a member of Lake Side Country Club, 7 Rivers Country Club and Copper Hill Country Club of NJ. She loved flowers and animals.
Lillian was preceded in death by her brothers Peter & Guy Leonard and is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Eugene Kelly; children William Trethaway of Woodstock, GA, David Trethaway of Daytona Beach, FL and Kenneth Trethaway of Easton, PA; sister Gerry Brannberg of Olympia, WA; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL..
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020