Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Service
To be announced at a later date
Greenland Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Leslie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Leslie Obituary
LESLIE, Lillian Marie, age 99, of Beverly Hills, FL has gone home to be with her Lord on April 12, 2020. Lillian was born on September 14, 1920 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Matilda Muehlenberg Speckmann. After graduation, she moved on to Chicago, Illinois working at St. Lukes Hospital where she met and married Francis Leslie, who has preceded her in death, August 31, 2003. After her husband was drafted by the Army, she moved back to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Lillian lived there until she retired from Vinyl Plastics of 21 years. After her retirement, Francis and Lillian moved to Beverly Hills, Florida in 1986. They both worked in the development phase of Beverly Hills, FL. Lillian loved working with her flowers in her garden. She always enjoyed going dancing, playing cards, bowling, and eating at Breakfast Station, Front Porch and Dan's Clam Stand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Leslie, four sisters, Doris Williamson, Gladys Hills, Marian Stapel and Adeline Bukovic. Also predeceased by a grandson, Scott Leslie. Survived by her daughter, Genevieve (Roger) Sterkel of Post Falls, Idaho, three sons, Richard Leslie of Beverly Hills, Florida., Vincent Leslie of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and Bradley Leslie of St. Augustine, Florida. Six grandchildren, Jessica Leslie, Holly Plesek, Matthew Sterkel, Amanda Leslie and Dena Bowen. Five great-grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Lucas Snyder, Casandra Plesek and Caitlyn Sterkel. Lillian was a much-devoted wife, a very loving mother, grandmother, and friends of her neighborhood.
Fero Funeral Home of Beverly Hills, Florida is compassionately handling all cremation arrangements. Services will be held at a later date at Greenland Memorial Park in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now