LESLIE, Lillian Marie, age 99, of Beverly Hills, FL has gone home to be with her Lord on April 12, 2020. Lillian was born on September 14, 1920 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Matilda Muehlenberg Speckmann. After graduation, she moved on to Chicago, Illinois working at St. Lukes Hospital where she met and married Francis Leslie, who has preceded her in death, August 31, 2003. After her husband was drafted by the Army, she moved back to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Lillian lived there until she retired from Vinyl Plastics of 21 years. After her retirement, Francis and Lillian moved to Beverly Hills, Florida in 1986. They both worked in the development phase of Beverly Hills, FL. Lillian loved working with her flowers in her garden. She always enjoyed going dancing, playing cards, bowling, and eating at Breakfast Station, Front Porch and Dan's Clam Stand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Leslie, four sisters, Doris Williamson, Gladys Hills, Marian Stapel and Adeline Bukovic. Also predeceased by a grandson, Scott Leslie. Survived by her daughter, Genevieve (Roger) Sterkel of Post Falls, Idaho, three sons, Richard Leslie of Beverly Hills, Florida., Vincent Leslie of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and Bradley Leslie of St. Augustine, Florida. Six grandchildren, Jessica Leslie, Holly Plesek, Matthew Sterkel, Amanda Leslie and Dena Bowen. Five great-grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Lucas Snyder, Casandra Plesek and Caitlyn Sterkel. Lillian was a much-devoted wife, a very loving mother, grandmother, and friends of her neighborhood.
Fero Funeral Home of Beverly Hills, Florida is compassionately handling all cremation arrangements. Services will be held at a later date at Greenland Memorial Park in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020