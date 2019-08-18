Saturday August 10th, 2019, Lillian Margarite Hoffmann past away at 93 years old. Lillian was born in New Jersey 1926.
She is survived by her eldest son Paul C. Hoffmann, Ken Edward Hoffmann and their sister Joy Walsh. Also, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Lillian Hoffmann was married to Paul Edward Hoffmann for 49 years, until his passing in 1998. Lillian was a loved and very special Mother and Grandmother.
She will be sincerely missed.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019