Lily Jean "Skeet" Atkins, 94, of Inverness, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 8 AM, with her daughter Terri by her side.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St Margaret's Episcopal Church, 114 N Osceola Ave, Inverness, FL 34450. Both Skeet and her husband Tom, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2020, will be interred in the Memorial Garden at the church following the service. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be followed at both the service and the interment.

Skeet was born in Toccoa, Georgia, and lived in the same house in which she was born until the day she left to join her husband after their wedding. She graduated from the University of Georgia at Athens with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten and second and fifth grade. Throughout her adult life, she dedicated herself to her three children and her husband. As a devoted mother, she spent many hours attending school functions, being a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and a cheerleader chaperone; she helped with landscaping the school grounds; she drove, her children to their many activities and generally partnered with her children in any way needed. As a loving wife of almost 72 years, she spent many hours reheating meals for her physician husband after his long hours at the hospital or driving the meals to him, managing their home, and accompanying him on both business trips and vacations.

Skeet was a very gifted and talented artist/craftsperson. She decorated each house they lived in making window decorations from any materials available; she was a talented florist and worked as a professional florist for three years; she created Kachina Dolls that have been admired by native Americans who saw them in Arizona and Texas. Any craft or art activity she began became a masterpiece that graced their life and home. Tom and Skeet also played golf well into their 80s. Skeet often said in her last years that she really missed the game and wished she could play again. She also said often that she missed horseback riding, another of her passions.

After their children were grown, Tom and Skeet moved to Saudi Arabia where she developed the basic data collection system that was used at King Faisal's Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After two separate stints in Saudi Arabia, they returned to the States and travelled the country in a 5th Wheel Recreation Vehicle while Tom repeatedly tried to retire. They finally did retire in Inverness, Florida, where they lived out the rest of their life in quiet joy and peace.

Skeet is survived by her three children, Terri Atkins and her wife the Rev. Marianne McPherson of Inverness, Florida; Barbi Atkins of Woodland Park, Colorado; and Tom Atkins of St Petersburg, Florida; her granddaughter Shawni Dailey, her husband, Patrick, and their daughter, Miriella, Skeet's great granddaughter, of Woodland Park, Colorado; and her grandson Jesse Atkins also of Woodland Park, Colorado. Skeet was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lily Meaders and her 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Flowers will be appreciated as they were loved so much by Skeet, or donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Margaret's Memorial Fund or to any local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store