Linda A. Wood
Linda Abbott Wood of Floral City, FL passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on November 23, 1942, in Nashua, NH, to Robert E Morrill and Ruth J (Goodwin) Morrill.
Left to cherish her memory are: her loving husband of 52 years, Robert (Bob) Wood, Sr.; her son, Nathan Abbott, and his wife Cherie of Langdon, NH; her son, Robert Wood, Jr., and his wife Tracie of Brooksville, FL; her son, Jonathan Abbott, of Brooksville, FL; her son, Jason Wood, and his wife Kari of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter, Sandra Allen, and her husband John of Trinity, FL; her eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Tera, Josh, Jared, Jeremy, Emma, Jacob, and Annabeth; and her nine great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Virginia Grady of Hollis, NH; Robert Morrill of Antrim, NH; Priscilla McQuillan of Antrim, NH; and Richard Morrill of Hancock, NH; and numerous cherished relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband James Abbott, and her granddaughter Erica.
Linda was a dedicated school teacher her entire adult life, with many years as a Christian school teacher. She adored her grandchildren and truly enjoyed spending time with them. Though we will miss her, we rejoice knowing that she is at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.
Cremation with care is scheduled with National Cremation Society.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
