Linda Allen

Age: 73

November 22, 1946 - July 30, 2020

Linda was a fifth generation Floridian born in Ocala, Florida to Clinton O'Neal of Webster, Florida and Oreatha O'Steen O'Neal of Dunnellon, Florida. Linda was raised in Dunnellon and graduated from Dunnellon High School in 1964. During her late teens and early twenties she lived in various cities of the south and mid-Atlantic. It was around 1974 when she was sitting at the bar of The Green Tavern in Crystal River, when her future husband, Bud Allen, sent her a drink and the rest is history. After they were married, Linda, took on the role of being a very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Linda loved the Florida Gators and the UCF Knights; going to their football games with family and friends. It was Linda's love for her family and home that she will be most remembered. She loved to decorate for every holiday. Her favorite room in the home was the kitchen. She loved to cook and bake. She loved cookbooks and kitchen gadgets. She was famous for her fruit cakes and orange cakes at Christmas, but it was the tradition she started of baking gingerbread men and sugar cookies with her children when they were little, that is most special. That tradition has since been passed down to her grandchildren.

Linda was predeceased in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Brian), son, Jason; granddaughter, Ashleigh, grandson, Hunter; aunt, Shirley; cousins, Sara Lee (Jerry), Julie, Greg (Lyn), Cory (Jen), Kate and Virginia.

Due to the Corona Virus, services will not be held. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or animal charity of ones choice.

Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL assisted the family with arrangements.

