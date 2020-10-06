Linda Anne Gallant, age 76 of Floral City passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Village Rehab & Nursing Center in Lady Lake, FL. Linda was born in Attleboro, MA on October 30, 1943 to the late Everett and Esther (Casey) Hart and came to this area in 1981 from Miami, FL. She was a manager for Ferris Groves in Floral City since the late 80's and a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness. She also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jason Gray and his wife Gretchen of Leesburg, FL; 2 grandchildren, Ansley and Andon Gray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Gallant.
The Celebration of Life Service will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with The Rev. Fr. Eugene Reuman, Rector of St Margaret's Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the service begins.
Memorials in Linda's name may be sent to: Camp E-Nini-Hassee. Donation link is: https://www.eckerdhelpsgirls.com/support.