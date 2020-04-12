Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda J. Faber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Linda was born on July 6, 1939 in Evanston, IL to the late Norman and Melba Betts.

On November 8, 1958 she married Leslie Edward Faber with whom she shared 62 years.

They relocated to Citrus County in 2005 after living in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and North Carolina.

Survived by her granddaughter Leslie Faber; 2 great granddaughters Rylee and Madelyn Faber of Westmoreland, TN; grandson Alex Faber of Imperial, MO; son Keith Faber and his wife Lisa of Imperial, MO; daughter Lisa Lotzand her husband Mike of Raleigh, NC and husband Les Faber.

Linda devoted her life being a stay-at-home mother and advocate for animals, especially horses. She worked with the Hooved Animal Humane Society and was responsible for saving the lives of many malnourished and mistreated horses. She loved all animals, enjoyed gardening, sewing, making clothes, painting, reading, antiquing and refinishing furniture.

The family will host a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hooved Animal Humane Society or .

