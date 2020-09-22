1/
Linda Jane (Keesling) Beggs
1947 - 2020
Linda Jane Keesling Beggs, 72, of Homosassa, FL died on Aug. 26, 2020 in Crystal River, FL. She was born Sept. 15, 1947 in Bluefield, WV. She spent her childhood years in Keesling Gardens located in Bramwell, WV. She attended the West Virginia Business College.
Linda was a life-long Christian and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Homosassa, FL. She was a devoted and loving friend and remained especially close to her god-daughter, Jordan Ashley Furtney, her cousin, Vicki Bishop, and friends Frances Sparks, Landi Danko, and Juanita Landers.
Linda loved to make crafts, and was a hummingbird enthusiast taking hundreds of pictures of them. She and her husband were avid travelers going to all fifty states, most of the provinces and territories of Canada, and many European countries.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Emily Jean Keesling, her step-mother, Norma Jean Keesling, her sister, Sarah Ann Scott, and her son, Brad Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, George R. Beggs, her sisters, Karen Bible and Karen Leigh Powers, her brothers, Mark Keesling and Jeff Mann, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Wilder Funeral Home of Homosassa, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. She will be buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
