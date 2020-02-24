Linda Joan Soles, 72, of Hernando, FL, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She was born April 23, 1947 in Boston, MA, daughter of Richard and Rozanne Martell.

Linda was a registered nurse. She retired from Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA, after more than 30 years of service. She moved to Hernando in 1994 from Tewksbury, MA. Her hobbies included gardening and doing crafts. She was Catholic by faith.

Mrs. Soles was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Gary Martell.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donald Soles of Hernando, FL; daughter, Nancy G. Rivera of Davenport, FL; two grandchildren, Elisha Rivera and Evan Rivera both of Davenport, FL; brother, Paul Martell and his wife Christine of Clermont, FL; and sister-in-law, Candy Martell of Tewksbury, MA.