Linda (Gamble) Murphy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Gamble) Murphy.
Service Information
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL
34429
(352)-563-1394
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Hope Church of Christ
1800 N State RD 7
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Gamble Murphy, born to the late Willie Eugene and Willie Beatrice Gamble passed away on February 22, 2020. Linda was devoted to her family as she always looked to God for strength and hope. She loved her children and grandkids dearly as she could always be heard talking about them or spending time with them. Throughout her Christian walk, she devoted efforts and time into mentoring and helping others in any way that she could.
Linda leaves to cherish her precious memories; her husband, Eddie Murphy; two daughters, Shaquanna Louissaint, Jessica Proctor (Michael); one son, Anthony Johnson (Bianca); four step children; Syneitha, Veronica, Vanessa and Eddie Murphy, Jr.; five grandchildren and a host of family and friends she loved dearly, especially the Golden Heights Crew!!!!
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm, Hope Church of Christ, 1800 N State RD 7, Hollywood, FL. Bro. Alvin L. Daniels will officiate. Interment will be on Sunday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00pm, Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crystal River, FL. Services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.