Linda Gamble Murphy, born to the late Willie Eugene and Willie Beatrice Gamble passed away on February 22, 2020. Linda was devoted to her family as she always looked to God for strength and hope. She loved her children and grandkids dearly as she could always be heard talking about them or spending time with them. Throughout her Christian walk, she devoted efforts and time into mentoring and helping others in any way that she could.
Linda leaves to cherish her precious memories; her husband, Eddie Murphy; two daughters, Shaquanna Louissaint, Jessica Proctor (Michael); one son, Anthony Johnson (Bianca); four step children; Syneitha, Veronica, Vanessa and Eddie Murphy, Jr.; five grandchildren and a host of family and friends she loved dearly, especially the Golden Heights Crew!!!!
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm, Hope Church of Christ, 1800 N State RD 7, Hollywood, FL. Bro. Alvin L. Daniels will officiate. Interment will be on Sunday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00pm, Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crystal River, FL. Services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020