Lindsay A. Bledsoe of Lecanto, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by his loving family at Vitas Hospice on May 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Lindsay was born on April 29, 1928 in Springfield, IL to the late Rupert and Janette (Lindsay) Bledsoe. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service. Following his military career, Lindsay became a Civil Servant working in Logistics at Eglin Air Force Base Technical Laboratory.
On March 30, 1973 he married Lorraine "Raine" (Garber) with whom he just celebrated 47 years of loving marriage. Together they made Citrus County, FL their home in 1984 after relocating from Valparaiso, FL. Lindsay was ordained as a minister in the Christian Church in 1960 and served as a Pastor in many churches over his 49-year career. He had no greater joy than his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel with others.
In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and could fix just about anything. He was quite the golfer, and he and Lorraine also enjoyed bowling with a local league where they had many dear friends. Lindsay enjoyed traveling to new destinations with the love of his life, his wife Lorraine. He also loved sitting on the porch and watching the birds and other animals in God's beautiful creation. His little dog, Shawnie, was his constant companion and treasured friend.
In addition to his loving wife Lorraine, those left to mourn Lindsay's passing include his sons: John L. Bledsoe and his wife Cynthia of Falls Church, VA, Gregory A. Bledsoe and his wife Keitha of Crestview, FL, Paul E. Bledsoe and his wife Charlene of Cincinnati, OH; daughter, Michelle Gatlin and her husband Arthur of Ponce De Leon, FL; sister, Adelaide Marquand of Lenoir City, TN; grandchildren: Joelle, Joshua, Peter, Bret, Aubrey, Amber, Micah, Trevor, Parker, Lindsay; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Lindsay was preceded in death by his brother, Rupert Bledsoe; grandson, Chase Bledsoe; and great-grandson, Levi Bledsoe.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the First Christian Church of Inverness at a later date. Cremation with care is by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.