Lindsay A. Bledsoe of Lecanto, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on May 21, 2020 at the age of 92.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of World War II.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church of Inverness.
In addition to the church service, full military honors will be rendered by the Macdill Air Force Base Honor Guard. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.