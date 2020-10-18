1/
Lindsay A. Bledsoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lindsay A. Bledsoe of Lecanto, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on May 21, 2020 at the age of 92.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of World War II.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church of Inverness.
In addition to the church service, full military honors will be rendered by the Macdill Air Force Base Honor Guard. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Christian Church of Inverness
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved