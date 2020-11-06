Lisa Irene (Mort) Gonzales
A Life well lived
Lisa was born Lisa Irene Mort, at Fort Dix, New Jersey December 3, 1966. She moved to Comstock, Michigan in 1967, attended Comstock Elementary and graduated from Comstock High School in 1985. She was a member of the United States Air Force Military Police from April 1986 through June 1995, serving in Okinawa, Japan; Kadena AFB, Japan; K I Sawyer AFB, in Michigan. She then moved to Inverness, FL and joined the Army National Guard in October 1998 and retired in March 2010. She was a volunteer Fire Fighter/First responder in Inverness, FL for several years.
Lisa received her Certificate from WTI Police Academy in Inverness, FL and worked as Security in the Juvenile Detention Center, located in Lecanto, FL, before taking a job at DCF/State of Florida. Lisa worked in several positions; the most current and most satisfying of Client Care Coordinator. She (Lisa) worked closely with families to help them become independent. Lisa was greatly respected for her work by her management team.
In 2015 she studied Business Management at CFCC, and most recently she took classes in IT Cyber Security through Rasmussen College.
When her son, Phillip, joined the Nature Coast Young Marines in 1999, she volunteered with that group for many years. When the Unit Commander, Jerry Cecil, retired, Lisa stepped into that position and led the Unit until she passed. She loved working with the Children and helped form their character. They did a lot of work for Drug Demand Reduction, and their main source of income is from donations. In lieu of Flowers, we ask for donations be made to NCYM at 7890 N Sarazen Drive, Citrus Springs, FL 34434, or The First United Methodist Church, in Dunnellon at 21501 Co Rd 40, Dunnellon, FL 34431 in her honor. Lisa was a member of many local and national organizations and involved in multiple activities in the Community. Lisa and her NCYM team, Mary Cook, Ruth Butler, Cindy Chandler, Eric Villeda, Maria Figueroa and many others have become a family to the Young Recruits and their parents.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul M. Gonzales. She is survived by her son Phillip M. Gonzales, 28, USAF Staff Sgt., Aviano, Italy (wife: Lynn); his mother, Irene Frances Brugh, 73, Citrus Springs, Fl; his father Dennis G. Mort, 75, Greenville, SC (Step Mother, Linda, now deceased); Step Father: George D. Brugh, (deceased); brother, Dennis R. Mort, 51, Vaughn, WA; Step Sisters/Brothers: Sherry Garnaat, Mark Brugh, Kevin Brugh, Mike Brugh, Harold Brugh, Annette Caporusso, Mike Cothran, Laura Cothran; Step Daughters: Rachael Gonzales, 43, South Haven, MI, Christina Gonzales, 37, VA; Step Sons: Juan Gonzales, 35, Kansas City MO, Paul Gonzales, 45, Savannah, GA; Grandchildren: Trent Gonzales, 18; Hayden Gonzales, 15, Alysha Gonzales,15; Paul Nicholi Gonzales, 13; Daniel Isack Gonzales, 10; Katherine Gonzales, G3 Gonzales, Magnalynn Winney, 5; Leo Winney, 4; SIL: Annette Gonzales of California, BIL: Edward Gonzales (deceased); Grandparents (all deceased): Byron and Doris Mort; Robert and Frances Sherman; Aunts & Uncles: Nancy (Wayne) Moorlag, Richard Sherman, Claudia (Carroll) Commans, Elizabeth Sherman, Gloria (Scott) Smeltzer, Yvonne Raymond (deceased), Dean Mort (Deceased); Corrine Stevens (deceased), Many Cousins, Large Extended Family, including Fire Fighters, Military, and Young Marine Family.
Memorial Services for Lisa will be held at 2 PM Saturday, November 7, at Dunnellon United Methodist Church, West Highway 40 in Dunnellon. Military committal services will be held at 10 Monday, November 9, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Arrangements are being handled by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. Condolences may be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.