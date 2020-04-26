Lloyd (Andy) E. Anderson, age 77 of Inglis, FL, passed away April 9, 2020. Andy was born July 9, 1942 in Decatur, IL to Edwin and Verna Anderson. He was a retired certified welder mechanic with the Systems Maintenance Crew at Florida Power Corporation (currently Duke Energy). He moved to Inglis from Clearwater, FL in 1973 where he had been a detective with the Clearwater Police Force. His interests included: fishing, hunting, golfing, creating custom-made fishing rods,sporting clays, tying flies, preparing gourmet meals (especially his cheesecake!), and growing bonsai plants & orchids. However,his greatest joy was loving his grandbabies. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rosemary Angela; daughter Ellen Marie and her husband Jade A. Perry and their three children Shelby Marie, Michael Allen, and Annabelle Elizabeth of Ozella, FL; daughter Mary Elizabeth and Timothy Joshua Staten and their three children Braeden Anderson, Brice Timothy, and Breelin Rose of Dade City, FL; son Michael Edwin and his wife Andrea of Miami, FL; sister Ellen Marie Leonard (Matt) of Tuscola, IL; sister Barbara Julaine Anderson of Gilbert, IA, and brother William Franklin (Irene) Englewood, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020