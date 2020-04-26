Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd E. "Andy" Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd (Andy) E. Anderson, age 77 of Inglis, FL, passed away April 9, 2020. Andy was born July 9, 1942 in Decatur, IL to Edwin and Verna Anderson. He was a retired certified welder mechanic with the Systems Maintenance Crew at Florida Power Corporation (currently Duke Energy). He moved to Inglis from Clearwater, FL in 1973 where he had been a detective with the Clearwater Police Force. His interests included: fishing, hunting, golfing, creating custom-made fishing rods,sporting clays, tying flies, preparing gourmet meals (especially his cheesecake!), and growing bonsai plants & orchids. However,his greatest joy was loving his grandbabies. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rosemary Angela; daughter Ellen Marie and her husband Jade A. Perry and their three children Shelby Marie, Michael Allen, and Annabelle Elizabeth of Ozella, FL; daughter Mary Elizabeth and Timothy Joshua Staten and their three children Braeden Anderson, Brice Timothy, and Breelin Rose of Dade City, FL; son Michael Edwin and his wife Andrea of Miami, FL; sister Ellen Marie Leonard (Matt) of Tuscola, IL; sister Barbara Julaine Anderson of Gilbert, IA, and brother William Franklin (Irene) Englewood, FL.

