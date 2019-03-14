Lloyd F Gilman, 77, died March 12, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia, his 2 sons Lloyd S. (Autumn), Mark (Jenny); 3 grandchildren, Andrew Gilman, Emily Ricca (Nick), Hadly Gilman and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 1 brother Dale (Ruthe), 4 sisters; Kay (Jerry), Patsy Hans, Edie Speight (Don), Crystal Daniel (Floyd) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Royal and Violet Gilman and brother Gale Gilman.

Lloyd was born June 4th, 1941 in Winn Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army with one tour in Vietnam in 1965. After serving in the Army, he moved to Citrus County in 1966 and started a residential construction business. In 1975 he started Gilman's Custom Furniture and Cabinets in Lecanto from which he retired in 2007. He not only took pride in his business but truly relished the friends and relationships he made during his time in business. Lloyd had a passion for hunting, fishing, traveling the country with family and singing in church. He is a charter member and was an officer of the church at North Citrus Christian Church.

A viewing will be held at Fero Funeral Home in Beverly Hills from 6-8 pm Friday March 15th, 2019 and a funeral service at North Citrus Christian Church Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 with burial service to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the North Citrus Christian Church. Words of condolence may be written at www.ferofuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fero Funeral Home 5955 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Fl. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary