Lloyd R. "Ronnie" Cool
Full Name: Lloyd Ronald "Ronnie" Cool
Age: 78
Hometown/State: Tustin, Michigan
Date of Death: June 11, 2020
Place of Death: Lecanto, Florida
Memorial Gathering: 6/27/20 at his childhood home (18563 210th. Ave., Tustin MI).

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
