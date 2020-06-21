Full Name: Lloyd Ronald "Ronnie" Cool
Age: 78
Hometown/State: Tustin, Michigan
Date of Death: June 11, 2020
Place of Death: Lecanto, Florida
Memorial Gathering: 6/27/20 at his childhood home (18563 210th. Ave., Tustin MI).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.