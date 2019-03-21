Lois A. Ketzer entered Eternal life Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of late Thomas and Anne Rafferty Martin. Born and raised in Albany she had a long, prosperous career for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance. After retirement in 2005, Lois and her husband Joe relocated to Pine Ridge, Florida.
During her life Lois enjoyed tap dancing with her friends at the Debbie Cole's School of Dance. Another passion of hers was vacationing and traveling with family and friends, but most importantly she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband of 20 years Joseph Ketzer, Jr.; Mother of Alicia (James) Fiorino, Paul (Erica) Defreest; stepmother of Robert (Heather) Ketzer; Michael (Melissa) Ketzer, Melissa (Darrell) Gipson, Mark (Marybeth) Ketzer, Eric (Heather) Ketzer. Nana of Christopher James Fiorino, Alex and Ryan Weaver, Jacob, Hannah, Aiden, Emma, Helen, Silas, Maggie, Lorien Ketzer, Brayden and Lincoln Gipson. Sister of Francis (Loris) Martin and Vincent (Alma) Martin. Lois is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held previously at McVeigh's funeral home in Albany, NY and interment was held at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Lois in a special way may send a contribution to St. Jude Children's Researcher Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019