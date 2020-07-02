1/1
Lois Anderson
1924 - 2020
Lois J. Anderson, 95 of Grove Manor, Grove City, Formerly of Inverness, FL, and Stoneboro, passed away on June 29, 2020. Lois was born in Worth Twp on November 08, 1924 to the late Frank Lee and Mary Edna (Jack) Perrine. She was a 1942 graduate of Stoneboro High School.
Lois married her beloved husband, Paul Anderson on
June 26, 1943, together they owned for more than
20 years the Anderson Hardware in Sandy Lake, closing in 1974. They then owned and operated Anderson Floor Covering in Sandy Lake for five years. Then after retiring, Lois and her husband made Inverness, Florida, their home. Paul preceded Lois in death on June 17, 2007.
While in Florida, Lois was a member of the Inverness United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Sunshine Circle. She loved her church family and attending bible studies.
Lois was known for her superior baking skills and her delicious apple pies. She enjoyed bowling throughout her years and would even be seen bowling at Grove Manor. Most of all she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her children, William Anderson and wife Karen of Louisville, OH, Joyce Fleming and husband Joel of Mercer, and Frances Edge and husband David of Inverness, FL, five grandchildren; Kelli, John, Steven, Chad, Stacy, one step-grandchild, David, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro.
Funeral Services will be private.
Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois's name to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott A Black Funeral Home
99 Franklin St
Stoneboro, PA 16153
(724) 376-4000
