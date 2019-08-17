Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lavonne Bennett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Lavonne Bennett passed away peacefully at age 94 on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on September 1, 1924 to mother, Ruth Loretta Wenberg, and father, Russell Scott Fagin.

Lois' smile and laugh lit up rooms. Everyone who knew her loved her kind heart and uplifting spirit; she opened her home to everyone she met. Lois was a strong woman who fought hard until the very end, never complaining and always smiling. Her positive spirit was contagious and the world was a better place with her here. She had a close relationship with God and was involved in many activities at First Baptist Church in Crystal River.

Visiting family and friends, and dressing up for afternoon tea parties were moments that Lois cherished. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of the year and for her family, "going to Grandma's" at Christmas was like walking into a winter wonderland. Some of her fondest memories were trips to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee with her son, Buster, and his family. She also enjoyed hosting fried chicken dinners for her family-who can all attest that she fried up the best chicken in the south.

She is survived by her loving son, Lester "Buster" (Kim) Bennett; ten grandchildren, Justin (Paige) Bennett, Brittany (Charlie) Ives, Renee Bennett, Chase (Linda) Bennett, Paul Bennett, Deborah Bennett, Rick Thompson, Jimmy (Kelly) Thompson, Dwayne (Becky) Thompson and Billy Thompson; daughter-in-laws, Susan Jarvis and Erna Messenger; and son-in-law Sam Godwin. Lois will also be dearly missed by many great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

She was met in Heaven by her daughters, Sandra Godwin and Joyce LaPinto; her son, Bennie Rex Bennett; and her brothers Wayne Fagin, Raymond Fagin and David Fagin.

The family would like to thank the team at Life Care for providing Lois such wonderful care. We also thank everyone for the continued thoughts, prayers and support.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5750 49th St N, St. Petersburg, FL. A viewing will be held the night before, Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Lois Lavonne Bennett passed away peacefully at age 94 on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on September 1, 1924 to mother, Ruth Loretta Wenberg, and father, Russell Scott Fagin.Lois' smile and laugh lit up rooms. Everyone who knew her loved her kind heart and uplifting spirit; she opened her home to everyone she met. Lois was a strong woman who fought hard until the very end, never complaining and always smiling. Her positive spirit was contagious and the world was a better place with her here. She had a close relationship with God and was involved in many activities at First Baptist Church in Crystal River.Visiting family and friends, and dressing up for afternoon tea parties were moments that Lois cherished. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of the year and for her family, "going to Grandma's" at Christmas was like walking into a winter wonderland. Some of her fondest memories were trips to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee with her son, Buster, and his family. She also enjoyed hosting fried chicken dinners for her family-who can all attest that she fried up the best chicken in the south.She is survived by her loving son, Lester "Buster" (Kim) Bennett; ten grandchildren, Justin (Paige) Bennett, Brittany (Charlie) Ives, Renee Bennett, Chase (Linda) Bennett, Paul Bennett, Deborah Bennett, Rick Thompson, Jimmy (Kelly) Thompson, Dwayne (Becky) Thompson and Billy Thompson; daughter-in-laws, Susan Jarvis and Erna Messenger; and son-in-law Sam Godwin. Lois will also be dearly missed by many great grandchildren, extended family and friends.She was met in Heaven by her daughters, Sandra Godwin and Joyce LaPinto; her son, Bennie Rex Bennett; and her brothers Wayne Fagin, Raymond Fagin and David Fagin.The family would like to thank the team at Life Care for providing Lois such wonderful care. We also thank everyone for the continued thoughts, prayers and support.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5750 49th St N, St. Petersburg, FL. A viewing will be held the night before, Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close