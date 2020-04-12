Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Lois M. Westphal

Lois M. Westphal Obituary
Mrs. Lois May Westphal, age 97 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL. She was born November 21, 1922 in Los Angeles County, CA, daughter of Eddie and Bertha (Frakes) Bittick. She grew up on a ranch and loved animals. She worked in the healthcare industry as a CNA. Lois enjoyed gardening, sewing & playing cards. Later in life she was able to travel with her Husband both nationally and internationally. She moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Victorville, CA in 2014.
Mrs. Westphal was preceded in death by her parents,and her spouse Richard O Westphal. Survivors include Daughter, Linda, Grandchildren, Vanessa & Danny (deceased), Great-Grandchildren, Dorian, Tristan & Carmeline, Great-Great Granddaughter Adaline.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
