Loretta E. Heyboer, age 82, resident of Inverness, FL, passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness on June 12th, 2020. Loretta was born to the late Clarence and Georgina (Pettit) Elder on February 15th, 1938 in Centralia, Washington. She worked as a General Forman for General Motors for 18+ years, and in 1995 married Orville, who preceded her in death on December 22nd, 2011. She made Florida her home with her husband in 1998 and by the year 2000, she was living in Citrus County, where she lived the remainder of her years. Loretta attended First Church of Christ of Inverness, FL and was a very devout Protestant by faith.
She enjoyed shopping and loved to splurge on new clothes. She also spent her past-time bowling on a bowling league with General Motors when she lived in Grand Rapids, MI, Karaoke-ing with her friends and family, and being a member of the Eagles. She was very fond of her three Maltese dogs and was an avid animal lover.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orville, her son, Thomas Justice of Nevada who passed away on May 17th, 2019, her daughter, Marilyn Gabela of Grand Rapids, MI who passed away on April 2nd, 2019, her sisters, and two beloved grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Daniel Justice (Debbie) of Pe Ell, Washington and Rosenna Ritchie of Inverness, FL; her three step-children, Connie Zuidema, Carol Palmer, and Cathy Stark; her brother, Bob Elder; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loretta was clearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who got the privilege of meeting her and getting to know her throughout her life.
Cremation with Care arrangements are scheduled for Loretta. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL alongside her dearly departed husband, Orville, at a later date. Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
She enjoyed shopping and loved to splurge on new clothes. She also spent her past-time bowling on a bowling league with General Motors when she lived in Grand Rapids, MI, Karaoke-ing with her friends and family, and being a member of the Eagles. She was very fond of her three Maltese dogs and was an avid animal lover.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orville, her son, Thomas Justice of Nevada who passed away on May 17th, 2019, her daughter, Marilyn Gabela of Grand Rapids, MI who passed away on April 2nd, 2019, her sisters, and two beloved grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Daniel Justice (Debbie) of Pe Ell, Washington and Rosenna Ritchie of Inverness, FL; her three step-children, Connie Zuidema, Carol Palmer, and Cathy Stark; her brother, Bob Elder; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loretta was clearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who got the privilege of meeting her and getting to know her throughout her life.
Cremation with Care arrangements are scheduled for Loretta. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL alongside her dearly departed husband, Orville, at a later date. Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.