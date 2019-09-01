Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel Buckhannon , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Vitt, age 79, of Buckhannon, WV, and formerly of Hacker Valley, WV and Inverness, FL, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 23, 1940, in Pensacola, FL, a daughter of the late Casey and Mebeline Stinson Blackmon. On March 4, 1957, she was united in marriage to William G. "Bill" Vitt, who survives. Also surviving are two sons: William Gregory "Billy" Vitt of Buckhannon and Jesse Vitt of Morgantown; one sister Diane and husband Gary Marshall of Pensacola; two brothers: Floyd Blackmon and wife Valerie of Pensacola and James Thomas Blackmon and wife Leslie of Springfield, VA. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter Deborah Collier and one brother Lloyd Blackmon.

Loretta was a loving wife and mother, who adored caring for children. Together with her husband, she helped to organize a church school in Florida; and as her pastor husband's right hand, she supported him in every way. She was a talented pianist and played both for churches and for those in nursing homes. Her husband, sons, siblings, and countless friends will always cherish their fond memories of Loretta.

At the request of the deceased, the body was cremated. A celebration of Loretta's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel in Buckhannon, with her husband, Pastor Bill Vitt, officiating. Online condolences may be extended to the Vitt family at www.heavnerandcutright.com The Vitt family entrusted the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service with the arrangements. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019

