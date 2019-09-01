Lorraine Brennan age 77 of Hernando, Florida died Monday, August 26, 2019 in Hernando, FL. She was born August 21, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ. She worked for Publix of Crystal River, FL. She was proceeded in death by her husband Paul, sister Joan Daniels in 2005. She was loved and will be missed by her son Steven Sachewicz, FL, niece Dianne LaCagnina, FL, niece Kimberly Gottlieb, NJ, nephew Jason Marinaro and grandchildren Connor and Hannah Sachewicz. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019