|
|
Lorraine Louise Serra Townsend, beloved Wife, Mom, Sister, Gigi, and friend. On the morning of January 21, 2020, she went home to be with the Lord. Lorraine was born in Tampa, Florida on February 22, 1948 to the late Laurence and Gloria (Muniz) Serra. She graduated Chamberlain High School in 1966 and later attended the University of South Florida, studying nursing, until her marriage to Raymond. Lorraine and Ray started Citrus Well Drilling in 1972, and continued to work there. She has been a Citrus County resident for 50 years. Lorraine was a faithful member of St. Scholastica Church in Lecanto for over 30 years. Prior to joining St. Scholastica, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Inverness. She taught 5th grade Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at Our Lady of Fatima and St. Scholastica. Lorraine loved animals, and the beach. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, fishing and tending her roses.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Raymond Townsend; her children: Todd (Kim) Townsend of Pine Ridge and their daughters, Regan Alexandra (Adam) Burns and Tate Meredith Townsend; Tracy (Rod) Miedema of Homosassa and their children Jacob Todd Miedema and Taylor Lauren Miedema; her brother, Laurence (Cynthia) Serra; her sister, Dayna Waldman; brother in law, William "Billy" Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto with Fr. Jose Tejada, Celebrant. Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness on Sunday from 2-4 PM, where a Wake Vigil Services will be offered at 3:30 PM with Deacon Nick Nowak officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Scholastica Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461. She is under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020